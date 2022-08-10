Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.50.

OCUL stock opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.29. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $3,080,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth $2,235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 430,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth $1,734,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,291,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 234,178 shares during the period. 53.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

