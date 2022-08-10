OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives $40.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:OGE opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. OGE Energy has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.65%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

