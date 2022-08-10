Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Olin worth $8,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1,052.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,430,000 after buying an additional 3,880,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,391,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,618,000 after buying an additional 1,193,359 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Olin by 1,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,147,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,015,000 after buying an additional 1,068,558 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Olin by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 593,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,402,000 after buying an additional 469,855 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Olin by 2,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 491,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after buying an additional 468,862 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,202.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $351,615.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $260,962.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,586,576 shares of company stock worth $158,064,019. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin stock opened at $53.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.41%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OLN. UBS Group decreased their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Olin to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.36.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

