Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays to $71.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ovintiv from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.05.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,785 shares of company stock worth $1,676,509 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

