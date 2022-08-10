Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Given New $15.50 Price Target at Compass Point

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $15.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
ORCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.58.
Owl Rock Capital Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ORCC opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Owl Rock Capital
In related news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 48,067 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 356,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 39,159 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Owl Rock Capital
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
