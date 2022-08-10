Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Cowen

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 16.38 and a current ratio of 16.87. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $44,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the second quarter worth $54,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

