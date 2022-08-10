Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Citigroup

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 3.80. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,911,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,064,553.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 606,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,427 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 270,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

