Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $605.00 Price Target at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $645.00 to $605.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $500.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.72, a PEG ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $501.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $530.42. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $358.37 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,159,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total transaction of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at $245,150,191.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $416,950,217 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

