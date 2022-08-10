Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $123.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $123.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.7 %

PZZA stock opened at $90.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.33. Papa John’s International has a 52-week low of $74.46 and a 52-week high of $140.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John’s International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

