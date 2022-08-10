Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PARA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Paramount Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Paramount Global to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.1 %

PARA opened at $24.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $42.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is 18.57%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

