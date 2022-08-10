Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,322,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $289.75 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile



Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

