Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Holdings Lowered by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.07.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $371.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total transaction of $1,507,374.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

