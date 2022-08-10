Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Given New $339.00 Price Target at Barclays

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays to $339.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $377.07.

Paycom Software stock opened at $371.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software has a one year low of $255.82 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.76 and a 200 day moving average of $313.03.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that allows the company to repurchase $550.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,627,111.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

