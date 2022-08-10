Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $270.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Paylocity from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paylocity from $274.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paylocity to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.63.

Paylocity Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $261.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.49 and its 200 day moving average is $192.37. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $314.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity at Paylocity

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 6,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 36,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 570,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,381,000 after acquiring an additional 27,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Further Reading

