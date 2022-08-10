PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.38.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 152,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,757,000 after acquiring an additional 42,711 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 18,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

