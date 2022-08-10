PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Cowen

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PBF Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.92.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy Trading Up 5.9 %

NYSE PBF opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,127.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,857,488 shares of company stock worth $63,637,652. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 19,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.