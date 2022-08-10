Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

PEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.92.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $19.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.70%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.