Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,090 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

NYSE PSX opened at $85.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

