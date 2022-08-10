Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Downgraded by KeyCorp to Sector Weight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) to a sector weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PING. DA Davidson cut Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of PING stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 164.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the second quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

