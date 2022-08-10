Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Raised to $28.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PING. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Ping Identity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Ping Identity to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ping Identity from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.82.

Ping Identity Stock Down 0.1 %

PING stock opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ping Identity will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ping Identity news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $2,787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 502,416 shares in the company, valued at $14,002,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 164.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 175.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 229.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ping Identity

(Get Rating)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

See Also

