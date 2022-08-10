Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSTX. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Poseida Therapeutics from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Poseida Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Eric Ostertag sold 160,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $592,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 695,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,118.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poseida Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 30,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

See Also

