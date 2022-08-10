Post (NYSE:POST) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI to $98.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

POST has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.83.

Post Stock Performance

Post stock opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.62. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $91.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Post will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,123.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Post by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC raised its stake in Post by 25.0% during the second quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Post by 135.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Post by 14,598.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

