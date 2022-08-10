Post (NYSE:POST) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Post from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Post Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. Post has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Post had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Post will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,123.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POST. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Post by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Post by 135.3% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Post by 14,598.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

