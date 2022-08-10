PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PWSC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 7.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in PowerSchool by 5.5% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 18,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 7.7% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PowerSchool by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in PowerSchool by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 46,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.