PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PWSC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. PowerSchool has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.
PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.
