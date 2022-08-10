PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,541 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 158,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 29,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 51.75%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

