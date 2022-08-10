Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Market Perform”

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFHD. Raymond James lowered Professional to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.19. Professional has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $31.25.
Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.
