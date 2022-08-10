Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Downgraded by Hovde Group to “Market Perform”

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFHD. Raymond James lowered Professional to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Professional from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Professional Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFHD opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.51 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.19. Professional has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional

Professional Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFHD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Professional by 29.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 160,889 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Professional by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,135,000 after buying an additional 141,197 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Professional during the first quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Professional by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Professional during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

