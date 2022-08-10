Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Trupanion by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Trupanion to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -73.33 and a beta of 2.02. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,070 over the last ninety days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.