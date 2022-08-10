Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $42,000 Investment in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BATRK. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,200,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 722,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,294,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,921,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 98,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 25.5% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 89,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 18,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The Liberty Braves Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

BATRK opened at $26.88 on Wednesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

