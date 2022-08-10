Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $48,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,536,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,745,384,000 after buying an additional 6,679,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,235,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,550 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,196.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,655,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,384,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,058,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.83.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $32.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

