Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Medpace by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Medpace by 133.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Medpace by 25.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $169.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $231.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle acquired 22,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

