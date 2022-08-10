Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBIX opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.87 and its 200-day moving average is $91.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 978.82 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

