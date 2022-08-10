PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PTC were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

PTC Price Performance

PTC stock opened at $119.88 on Wednesday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total transaction of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $11,846,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,471,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,434,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,337 shares of company stock worth $51,415,853 over the last 90 days. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.