PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.30.

PubMatic Stock Up 23.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.87. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 23.74%. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $34,772.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $40,339.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,074.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,621 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

