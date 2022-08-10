PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.30.

PubMatic Trading Up 23.8 %

Shares of PUBM opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $43.65.

Insider Transactions at PubMatic

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $178,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $178,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $217,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,893.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,879,621 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PubMatic by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in PubMatic by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading

