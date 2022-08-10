Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 319 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 270.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WWE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 900,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,433,000 after purchasing an additional 484,413 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 610,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 445,350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 260.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after purchasing an additional 431,516 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in World Wrestling Entertainment by 53.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,591,000 after acquiring an additional 198,269 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WWE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

NYSE WWE opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $73.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

