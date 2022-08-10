Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 195.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth $417,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 45.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7 %

ENSG stock opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.29 and a twelve month high of $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $732.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 5,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $500,996.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,810 shares in the company, valued at $17,782,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

