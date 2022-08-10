Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $1,588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

In related news, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Trading Down 2.8 %

M.D.C. stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 7.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.37. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

