Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 386.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in WD-40 by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in WD-40 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 12,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,212,000. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Etchart bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.60 per share, with a total value of $88,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WD-40 Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut WD-40 from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $184.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. WD-40 has a twelve month low of $163.61 and a twelve month high of $255.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of -0.23.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.21). WD-40 had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.43%.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.