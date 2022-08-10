Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Financial by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $815,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.30. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $74.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Columbia Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLBK. Compass Point cut shares of Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut shares of Columbia Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

