Quadrant Capital Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in TIM were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TIM in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TIM to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TIM in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TIM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

TIMB stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. The company provides mobile voice and data services, broadband internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services and IoT solutions.

