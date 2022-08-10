Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 461,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Yum China by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Yum China by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $63.45.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

