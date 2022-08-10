Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.20.

Quanterix Stock Down 54.8 %

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanterix will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,575,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,425,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,609,000 after purchasing an additional 185,673 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,248,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,444,000 after purchasing an additional 562,047 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after purchasing an additional 414,442 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,026,000 after purchasing an additional 464,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

