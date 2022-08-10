Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen lowered shares of Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $38.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Quanterix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Quanterix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.20.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.46. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $60.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.18. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.62 million. Analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Quanterix by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Quanterix by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Quanterix by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Quanterix by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

