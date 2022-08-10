Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 12,741 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.16% of Mercury General worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury General by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Mercury General in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Mercury General by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Mercury General by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $60.67.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s payout ratio is -37.41%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

About Mercury General

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.