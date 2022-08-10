Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.13% of Sanderson Farms worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 214.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Stock Performance

SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.82 and a twelve month high of $221.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Consumer Edge downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

