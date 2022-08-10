Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,554 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Warby Parker worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Warby Parker news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $76,479.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $94,651.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,311.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,361 shares of company stock worth $245,560. 25.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRBY opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.08 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Warby Parker to $23.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

