Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.67 Million in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 65,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

About GXO Logistics

GXO stock opened at $47.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.32. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08.

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.