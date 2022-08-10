Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.81 Million in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 307,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $7,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $3,457,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Olaplex by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 306,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Olaplex by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,536,000 after purchasing an additional 321,242 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Trading Down 10.0 %

Olaplex stock opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.22 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded Olaplex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

