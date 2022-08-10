Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119,435 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,180,000 after purchasing an additional 914,552 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $6,373,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 575,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 354,992 shares during the period. Maso Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 195,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 86,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

