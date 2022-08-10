Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 117,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 548,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $3,959,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,695,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,016,000 after purchasing an additional 236,673 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $2,289,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.95 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.00%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

